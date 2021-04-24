Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Been Unable to Rest Despite Scott Peterson's Conviction

For Laci Peterson's family, justice was served when her husband Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering her and their unborn son and given the death penalty.

But the case has never closed for those fighting to get Scott off the hook for good.

The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence last summer, determining that the trial judge erred in dismissing prospective jurors who said they opposed capital punishment without allowing further questioning to find out if they'd be willing to impose it or not. Moreover, the justices ordered another hearing to be held in San Mateo Superior Court to review Scott's conviction to investigate possible prejudicial misconduct by a juror. A case management hearing in the ongoing saga is scheduled for April 27.

Meanwhile, the guilty verdict stands, and prosecutors said that they would hold another penalty trial, rather than agree to a life sentence without parole (despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom having declared a statewide moratorium on executions for the length of his term after he took office in 2018).

Scott has always insisted that he's innocent and his appeal argued that the media circus surrounding the case prevented him from getting a fair trial so close to home.