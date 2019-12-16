Everything We Know About Top Gun: Maverick Starring Tom Cruise

After all of these years, there's still a huge need for speed.

More than three decades after the release of the blockbuster smash Top Gun, moviegoers can look forward to a brand-new sequel Top Gun: Maverick. And while the star himself Tom Cruise confirmed the news, fans are receiving more and more teases of the project. Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman are set to join the cast that also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell.

So how has all the action unfolded since the project was first announced in 2017?

"We're going to have the same tone as we had in the first movie. Stylistically, it's going to be the same. We're going to have the same score," Cruise previously shared with Access Hollywood. "We're going to have big fast machines. It's going to be a competition film like the first one."

Meanwhile, Hamm told Collider that the film uses "incredibly hi-def" technology, adding, "The aerial footage is mind-blowing."