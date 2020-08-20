Stormi Webster Looks So Grown Up in Latest Pics From Mom Kylie's Birthday Getaway

Stormi Webster is growing up before our eyes.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share another round of photos from her 23rd birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. However, this time, she shared some sweet snaps of her two-year-old daughter.

In the photos, which also featured Khloe Kardashian's toddler True Thompson, Stormi is seen playing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote, "my loves."

While Khloe shared similar images days ago, it's Kylie's last photo that's captured our attention. Namely, in the last pic of the series, Stormi looks so grown up!

It's safe to say that Kylie's little girl is a full-blown toddler now.

As E! readers may recall, Kylie and ex Travis Scott quietly welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018. Although the reality TV star turned businesswoman kept her pregnancy private, she has gone on to share many updates about her daughter on social media.