Gossip Girl Fan Calls Out Major Plot Holes in Pilot Episode

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like a Gossip Girl fan has noticed a few plot holes in the show's first episode. Now, the social media sleuth is serving as "your one and only source" into the scandalous revelations.

TikTok user Hadeel, a.k.a., @Hadeelornodeal, spilled the tea earlier this month in a video called "things in the Gossip Girl pilot episode that just doesn't make sense." So, what was revealed about Lonely Boy, B and the rest of the crew?

For starters, Hadeel drew attention to a scene in which Penn Badgley's character Dan Humphrey was riding the bus with Chace Crawford's character Nate Archibald and Ed Westwick's character Chuck Bass. The Gossip Girl guru noted this "wouldn't make sense" because "Chuck always takes limos" and because "Dan lives in Brooklyn, nowhere near them."

But that's not all. Hadeel also pointed out that the actress who played Eleanor Waldorf, the mother of Leighton Meester's character Blair Waldorf, in the first episode is completely different from the woman who took on the role later in the series. The matriarch was initially portrayed by Florencia Lozano and then by Margaret Colin.