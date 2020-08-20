Selling Sunset's Davina and Maya React to Chrissy Teigen Doubting Their Status as Realtors

There's no such thing as bad publicity, right?
Well, that's the approach that Selling Sunset stars Davina Potratz and Maya Vander are taking when it comes to Chrissy Teigen's remarks about their presence in the Los Angeles real estate scene—or one should say lack thereof?
"I will say," the mom-to-be recently tweeted, "I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."
But Maya tells E! News exclusively the explanation is simple enough. As viewers of the Netflix show saw, she's been splitting her time between L.A. and Miami for the past three years, which she says is the reason why Chrissy's real estate friends may not have heard of her.
That being said, Maya adds, "Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago."
And if the A-list couple is on the lookout for another property to add to their portfolio, she offers, "If she ever wants to buy in Miami I'm here to help!"
As for Davina, she explains that her background is largely in new development sales. "I know a lot of agents and if you're not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up," the withSimplicity makeup founder shares. "So, certainly I'm not offended by anything that she said."
All that to say Maya and Davina are by no means upset with Chrissy doubting their legitimacy as real estate agents.
"I'm definitely not offended. And I'm actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity," Maya says, adding that she wishes she could've met Chrissy at one of her open houses.
Overall, both agents were just happy that the cookbook author had watched their show, even if she didn't know of them specifically. Maya shares, "Obviously, she wasn't impressed with some of the agents, but that's okay. 'Cause she watched it and I think it is great publicity for all of us."
She continues, "People make fun of us, like whatever, it's all good. It means they are watching, we see it as a blessing and, and you know we are very humble about it and it's a great experience. I decided to get more real estate business. I've been doing real estate for seven years, but it's not every day you get your own show. So, that has definitely helped me to gain more credibility."
Davina agrees, adding that the exposure was the main draw to joining the show. "Bottom line, I did the show for real estate as well," she explains. "I did it predominantly for real estate marketing and to really focus on our business. So, that's really the intention behind it."
Of course, fans love the real estate, but the drama is just as juicy. To reflect on all that happened—except for Chrishell Stause's divorce, because that's a whole other topic—in season three, check out this story.