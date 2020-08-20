Khloe & TristanMEGHAN & HARRYVideosDie Neuesten

Olivia Wilde Just Dropped a Major Hint About Her Female-Fronted Marvel Movie

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get the details on her mysterious project below.

von McKenna Aiello Aug 20, 2020 00:31Tags
FilmOlivia WildeMarvelPromis
Olivia Wilde's Spidey senses are tingling. 

The actress, whose directorial debut with Booksmart drew critical acclaim, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. E! News has learned that Olivia is set to direct and develop a female-focused Marvel movie alongside Sony Pictures. 

Details are still scarce, but Olivia's response to the news offers some exciting insight. The A-lister simply tweeted a spider emoji on Wednesday, Aug. 19, seemingly confirming Deadline's report that the project will center around Spider-Woman. According to the outlet, Amy Pascal will produce, Rachel O'Connor will executive produce and Katie Silberman will pen the script.

While we'll have to wait and see how Olivia plans to reenvision Spider-Woman for a modern audience, the character's origin story is actually completely unrelated to her male counterpart. Instead, Jessica Drew gains her super powers after her father is forced to inject her with spiders' blood after suffering a near-fatal exposure to uranium. 

Of her foray into directing, Olivia told E! News that her experience in front of the camera has only helped her skills behind it. 

"I think the amazing thing about our industry is that you can do both," she explained at the 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival. "I've been producing movies for several years, I've acted in movies. I love all of these jobs, and I think it actually makes you better at each of them to do all of them. It makes me a better director to have been trained in acting."

You can read more about Marvel's long road to spotlighting female superheroes here

