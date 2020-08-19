Gigi Hadid Is Spotted Back in New York City Ahead of Her Baby's Due Date

Gigi Hadid's due date is approaching in a New York minute!

With just weeks remaining in her pregnancy, the supermodel returned home to the Big Apple after self-quarantining with her famous family at their Pennsylvania farmhouse. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, paparazzi spotted Gigi, 25, in the front seat of an SUV driven by a security guard. She rocked the same high ponytail fans got a peek at when she debuted her brunette hair color.

A source says Zayn Malik, mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid accompanied Gigi back to New York City, where we're told she'll have the baby in September.

"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," the source reveals. "They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever."

Since first confirming her pregnancy in April, she's shared very little about her journey to motherhood. According to Gigi, however, it's for good reason.