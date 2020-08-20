Shop Today's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Daily Fashion Deal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As if the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale couldn't get any better, now the retailer is also offering daily extra special deals on fashion finds as part of the sale. These daily deals are announced day-of and you can check back here daily to find out what they are.
Today's daily deal is on the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie. Shop this perfect fall boot below!
Steve Madden Rookie Bootie
These unique leather booties with a heel in the perfect height come in black or brown suede or an on-trend snakeskin print. We're obsessed.
