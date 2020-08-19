Here's Why Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Sparking Engagement Rumors

Weitere : Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spark Engagement Rumors

Well that's a pretty little ring!

Close to three months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked romance rumors with a public kiss, the Hollywood couple has pop culture fans talking once again for a different reason.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Ashley was photographed grabbing a juice and food at Kreation in Los Angeles.

While the eye may go straight to her black jeans, Converse sneakers and Rolling Stones T-shirt, it's the accessories that are raising some eyebrows. The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted wearing a ring with a large diamond.

She was later seen with the bling at a Ralph's grocery store alongside G-Eazy.

Perhaps it's just an innocent piece of jewelry. Or maybe it's just more proof that this relationship keeps getting stronger during quarantine. Whether watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball games at home or running errands together, the pair continues to enjoy the summer together.