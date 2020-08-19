Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Slams Christine Quinn's "Victim Mentality" Claim

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn's feud has reached new heights.
After Quinn recently claimed her 39-year-old Selling Sunset co-star has a "victim mentality," Stause took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and insisted she's "not a victim" and that she "never" has been.
"I am a victor of many things and thriving," the Netflix celeb wrote on the social network. "I can't wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense."
While fans of the series know Stause and Quinn have a long history, this most recent drama started after Quinn appeared on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.
During the episode, podcast host Amanda Hirsch brought up an interview in which the 31-year-old real estate agent was asked about Stause's ex Justin Hartley. While Hirsch didn't name the outlet, she seemed to be referring to Quinn's July interview with Page Six in which she was asked if she and her castmates had ever hung out with the This Is Us actor. At the time, Quinn had called him a "great guy" and a "gentleman" and had been asked about the reasoning behind Stause and Hartley's split.
"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," Quinn told Page Six. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there [were] some issues going on with them and it's none of our business. I don't know."
Shortly after the Page Six interview was released, Stause took to Twitter to slam Quinn's comments.
"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce," she tweeted at the time. "Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."
She also wrote that "it's so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone's personal painful situation to get press for themselves."
"I can't say I am surprised, but please check the source," Stause added. "She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."
During her interview on Not Skinny But Not Fat, Quinn was asked if she thought Stause was upset over the therapy mention. However, Quinn said she thought Stause's reaction had more to do with the way Hartley was described.
"I think what she was honestly mad about was the fact that, you know, she's trying to, you know, have this portrayal of, you know, Justin Hartley being such a bad guy and just walking out on her," Quinn said. "But, you know, I don't know. I mean, I know only, like, I've met him and he was nice to me, and that's what the interviewer asked me and that's what I was going off of. So, I thought maybe she got mad that I was saying, he's a nice guy."
Quinn also reacted to Stause's tweet.
"Then you go watch the interview and you realize, like, she's just being dramatic for no reason," she said. "But she kind of has and always has had this, like, victim mentality. She's always the victim of something. And I don't know why she feels that way. I wish she didn't."
To hear the full interview, check out Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat. Fans can also watch Selling Sunset on Netflix.