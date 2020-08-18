Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Add More Fuel to Romance Rumors With Latest Outing

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are on the run—an errand run.

The supermodel and NBA star's latest outing together came on Monday, Aug. 17, when they were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu together along with Devin's dog Haven. The athlete held his pet's leash as the reality star walked alongside him.

"They were just out running errands," an eyewitness described. "It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer."

How close, fans might ask?

A second source told E! News, "She's excited to have him out in L.A. so they can spend some in person time together. They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family. She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now. For now, they are together in L.A. having fun and hanging out."