Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Flash Sale Has Deals up to 85% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're officially in back-to-school season, but if you don't have all your must-have supplies and wardrobe worked out, don't worry. Nordstrom Rack just launched their Back to School Flash Sale, with deals across multiple categories up to 85% off!
Pretty much everything you might need to get you through the school year is on sale. There's girls' clothing, boys' clothing and kids' backpacks at major discounts. Plus, girls' and boys' shoes will be up to 65% off. And there are some fantastic deals for adults, too, with women's clothes and shoes, and more at up to 85% off, and men's items at up to 80% off! And, of course, the flash sale includes backpacks for adults. Additionally, there are major savings on tech accessories, dorm room essentials, skincare products, and more back to school essentials.
But this sale isn't going to last forever: Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Flash Sale will continue through July 18. So, make sure to shop it while you can! Stumped on where to start? Check out some of our must-haves below!
French Connection Ruffle Top & Leggings Set
This cute two-piece set is both stylish and comfortable. The pink ruffled top perfectly coordinate with the navy floral leggings.
Sovereign Code Russ Printed Crew Neck T-Shirt
Your boy will be stylin' in this crewneck t-shirt, with a striking print that looks tropically-inspired. It's made of 100% cotton, so you know it's durable, breathable and made to last. It has a front button pocket for a little extra pizazz.
JanSport Right Pack Expressions Backpack
Stash all your scholarly essentials in this floral print backpack. Inside, there are multiple compartments to carry all your belongings in safely. Outside, there's a front utility pocket with an organizer, a zippered front stash pocket for other odds and ends, and straight-cut padded shoulder straps for a comfortable carry.
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Rainbow Croc Print Boot
Outfit your little rebel in these adorable shimmering rainbow Docs! They're the classic shoe you know and love with a lightly padded footbed, rubberized lug sole, and lace-up vamp with a side zip closure and back pull-tab. They also have a rounded toe so there's more room for tootsies to move.
Madewell Magic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
We sing Madewell's praises a lot around here, and that's because it's an awesome brand. See what all the fuss is about with these skinny jeans. They have a classic five-pocket design, with a cotton/poly/elastane blend so you have just the right amount of stretch to move with you. And while they're machine washable, Madewell recommends not washing your jeans after every wear to ensure they last.
Soar Aluminum Laptop Stand
This fully-adjustable laptop stand has vents to help cool your computer and prevent it from overheating. This is essential for those time-consuming homework assignments.
Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt
This flirty skirt is a great piece to transition from summer to fall, with an all-over floral print accenting its flowy silhouette.
SoundBound Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - Pink
Good headphones are essential for a long commute to school and to aid concentration during study sessions. These wireless headphones have a compact folding design and a 15-hour battery life.
While you're in a shopping mood, check out the best deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale preview! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!
Originally published Aug 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM PT.