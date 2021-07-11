Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Flash Sale Has Deals up to 85% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're officially in back-to-school season, but if you don't have all your must-have supplies and wardrobe worked out, don't worry. Nordstrom Rack just launched their Back to School Flash Sale, with deals across multiple categories up to 85% off!

Pretty much everything you might need to get you through the school year is on sale. There's girls' clothing, boys' clothing and kids' backpacks at major discounts. Plus, girls' and boys' shoes will be up to 65% off. And there are some fantastic deals for adults, too, with women's clothes and shoes, and more at up to 85% off, and men's items at up to 80% off! And, of course, the flash sale includes backpacks for adults. Additionally, there are major savings on tech accessories, dorm room essentials, skincare products, and more back to school essentials.

But this sale isn't going to last forever: Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Flash Sale will continue through July 18. So, make sure to shop it while you can! Stumped on where to start? Check out some of our must-haves below!