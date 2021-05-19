Inside Princess Beatrice's Journey to Find True Love: From an Assault Scandal to a Devastating Breakup

Weitere : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

There has been no shortage of royal headlines the past couple of years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, too. Queen Elizabeth II became Gan-Gan to a few more heirs (hello, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!) and—not sure, you might have heard?—Harry decided it was high time for a career change, among other changes.

And with so many of her cousins dominating the news cycle, what with their international tours and headline-making interviews, Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew (racking up his own less-than-favorable clips of late thanks to his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, remained relatively quiet. It wasn't until her little sis, Eugenie, wed longtime love Brooksbank in October 2018 that royal watchers thought to ask of the royal, "Hey, what is she up to?"

The answer, it turned out, was falling in love. Sometime in the fall of 2018, Beatrice, currently ninth in line to the British throne, was acquainted, or, rather, reacquainted with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a 38-year-old millionaire property developer and son of an Italian count.