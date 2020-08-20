These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Activewear Deals Have Our Hearts Racing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to the public, you can take advantage of some amazing deals on activewear!
Need joggers for running around town, a tank that'll keep you cool while you're breaking a sweat, or fashion-forward leggings that never seem to stay in stock long enough for you to get 'em? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has all this and more, including great deals on sneakers.
So make sure you grab these goodies and more below before they sell out!
Veja V-10 Sneaker
A celeb-fave brand that constantly sell out, these cute court-style lace-up Veja sneaks are good for running around town, or kicking back in your favorite summer outfit. They're crafted from leather sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms, with a lining made from recycled fabric and soles created out of wild Amazonian rubber.
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
These slim-cut joggers are lightweight and super comfortable, with an elastic drawstring waist and a hidden zip pocket at the front, so you can stash cards and keys when you're on the run. Plus, they were made in a factory that supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion and gender equality.
Alo New Moon Tank
From your first downward dog all the way through to your final savasana, this breezy tank will flow with you thanks to a lightweight blend of cotton, polyester and rayon. It has a scoop neck and roomy arm holes, so no worries about clinginess when things heat up. Get it in one of three colors (but we love this Orchid shade).
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
High-waisted leggings are definitely a workout wardrobe must-have, especially when they wick away moisture like this pair from Zella. Not only that, but they sculpt your figure, stay put thanks to a no-slip waistband, and feature a hidden pocket in case you want to do an outdoor sweat sesh, but don't want to carry your essentials in a backpack.
Zella Restore Soft Longline Bra
Hold the girls in place with this comfy low-impact bra, made of partially recycled brushed jersey. It has a scoop neck, shelf bra, and a slightly low-cut back with latticework detail for a little extra oomph. It comes in one of two colors, making for a fabulously stylish addition to your studio-wear wardrobe.
Champion Heritage Crop T-Shirt
Be bold in blue with this cute cropped tee, made of 100% cotton, so you know it's going to be nice and breathable for all your workouts. It's 20-inches in length with a crew neck and short sleeves, and features an embroidered tonal logo on the chest in case you forgot what brand you bought, but you also don't want to announce it loudly to the world.
Beyond Yoga Never Been Hoodie
Cool down in this lightweight cotton hoodie, perfect for wearing after your workout (or, if we're being real, lounging around on the couch). It's machine washable and comes in three colors: this Nocturnal Navy Heather, Heather Gray, or Desert Berry Heather.
BP Faux Leather Leggings
Fashion meets fitness in these sleek, faux-leather leggings, with a high waist and lots of give thanks to a decent amount of spandex added to the fabric's poly blend. And when you're done wearing them to work out, pair them with some sassy heels and hit the town. Just make sure you stick to spot-cleaning them to ensure they keep their leather-like sheen.
Natori Yogi Convertible Sports Bra
If you've ever complained that workout bras never have enough support, this one was built for you. It offers high-impact support with a compressive fit, making it ideal for more intense workouts like running, HIIT and cross-training. It has a hidden underwire and light foam cups, encased in moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric so you can stay chill when things get heated.
Champion Fleece Jogger Pants
You can never have too many pairs of joggers, especially nowadays when loungewear is all the rage. These are a cotton/poly blend fleece that are extra warm, which means they'll be perfect for winter. But they also feature a wide, ribbed waistband in case you want to get your workout on and need them to stay put while you sweat.
Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra
Need some bounce control in your workout bra? Pick up this medium-impact number designed for running, training and cardio, with a compressive fit and a high-neck. But don't worry if you tend to run hot when you sweat: it also has a cutout halter back to give you a little more breathing room when you're pushing yourself hard.
Want to get your glow on? Don't miss these beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!
—Originally published Aug. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. PT