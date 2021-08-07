Fake Eyelids, Cracked Teeth and Nonstop Fear: The Secrets Behind Charlize Theron's Movie Transformations

The Italian Job

Theron played a gorgeous safe cracker, her character a new addition to the gang of thieves in the 2003 action film, a remake of the 1969 heist which had no female leads.

"You can live vicariously through the characters you play. I mean, I would never be a safe cracker and there I was, having a professional safe cracker teaching me how to break into a safe! It was really interesting," Theron told the BBC about getting ready for the admittedly fun role.

She also had to work on her getaway driving, a chase scene involving her behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper being one of the film's premiere action sequences.

"It was like this constant competition between me and Mark [Wahlberg] and Jason Statham, and I have to say, I walked away with my head held high," Theron said. "I like to do my own stunts because you actually get to do something real. It was fun. We got to drive down stairs and stuff and nothing bad happened, which is really good because you worry about things like that when you do a movie like this. I only crashed three times!"

Fast-forward to 2020 and Theron revealed during Comic-Con@Home that she was asked to do six more weeks of training behind the wheel than her male co-stars. "I realized there was still so much misconception around women in the genre, even though in that film the action is really based on cars," she said. "We had to physically do a lot of that stuff. The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors."

Yes, she was insulted, Theron said. "But it was also the thing that put a real fire under my ass. And I was like, 'Alright, you guys want to play this game? Let's go.' And I made it a point to out-drive all of those guys."