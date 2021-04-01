YouTubers the Stokes Twins Plead Guilty in Connection With Bank Robbery Pranks

Weitere : YouTube Duo Stokes Twins Charged for Bank Robbery Pranks

UPDATE: In a press release shared by the Orange County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, March 31, YouTubers Alan Stokes and Alex Stokes plead guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment and for reporting false emergencies in connection with two fake bank robberies in Irvine, Calif.

Per court documents, which were obtained by E! News, the twin brothers were each sentenced to one year of formal probation, 160 hours of community service and ordered to pay restitution. Moreover, the judge ordered them to not make any additional videos that mimic purported criminal activity, as well as to stay away from the University of California, Irvine—where they staged one of the aforementioned pranks.

Read more details about their charges and the alleged incidents below.

______________

It's all fun and games until you're facing criminal charges.

Brothers Alan Stokes and Alex Stokes, otherwise known as the Stokes Twins to their nearly five million YouTube subscribers, are facing false imprisonment and swatting charges in connection to two fake bank robberies. Their popular YouTube channel often features videos of the pair pranking their friends or other social media challenges.