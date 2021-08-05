The Best Sites to Buy Underwear and Lingerie

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Underwear Day! If you're looking for some recommendations on how to celebrate, we have some suggestions for sites to shop that will help you do so in style.
Whether you're looking for an underwire-free, strapless bra that you can practically live in or gender-neutral undies that are super comfy and ethically made, these brands have your back (and your butt). Want something a little more frilly? There areoptions for that, too!
We scoped out some of the best places to buy undies and lingerie, and picked out some faves to share. Shop 'em below!
ThirdLove
ThirdLove doesn't believe in making the choice between functional and fashionable clothing. They believe that choosing between a bra that's sexy and a bra that's comfortable are just two awful choices. And that's why they created ThirdLove, to give customers an appealing option to feel supported and be stylish at the same time.
ThirdLove's sizing is always on point. Their products are made based on real women's measurements instead of impersonal templates. They have a fit-finder quiz to help you find the perfect bras and underwear to meet your needs. They even have half-cup sizes for bras. This means that they have twice as many sizes asf most other brands.
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky is best known for its iconic, famously comfortable, one size fits most thong. These are always a great investment since we all have weight fluctuations here and there. There's no reason need to buy new undies when you have a drawer full of pairs from Hanky Panky. The thongs are so comfortable that they feel like a second skin and you won't be able to see them through your clothing. These thongs are so popular, that one is sold, on average, every 10 seconds. There are hundreds of colors to choose from and there are matching bralettes, tops, and more.
Cuup
Cuup began with a vision to offer a collection of modern, minimal, unlined bras that never compromised fit, comfort or aesthetic... and the've achieved it. Now, the brand supports a community of women looking for substance in their bras and the brands they frequent, offering five everyday silhouettes in over 40 sizes. We love The Balconette for its seamless mix of sexy and practical in one fabulous silhouette, with sewn cups, sheer power mesh fabric, and lightweight, flexible underwire. Grab it in one (or all) of seven colors.
Spanx
Yes, Spanx has amazing shapewear, but if you haven't expanded into their undie offerings, you're missing out. Case in point, their Undie-tectable Thong in a size range from XS to XL. Not only will you escape the dreaded VPL, but the edges are elastic free and feature a bonded waistband to make your undies truly feel like you're wearing next to nothing. Plus, they come in four different colors.
Lively
For those who have struggled for eons to find undies and bras that are as comfortable and fashionable as they are functional, Lively is where you need to shop. Literally everything is infinitely wearable and totally beautiful. The No-Wire Strapless is a perfect example of this. As the first wire-free strapless bra on the market, it premiered to a 1,000-person waitlist, and it's not hard to see why. You can literally bend it, roll it and live in it in complete comfort. Plus, the brand offers bras at two for $60 or three for $80, and matching undies at three for $25.
Soma Intimates
Soma is a treasure trove of lovely lingerie and loungewear, but you'd be missing out if you didn't indulge in one of their Lightest Lift Smooth Demi Bras. It features ultra-light cups with mesh on the sides and back, so it looks and feels invisible, but still offers a natural lift. It also works well with low-cut tops and features adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed if you want to wear a t-back without your straps showing.
TomboyX
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. They always have amazing undie prints dropping all the time, like this super cute dinosaur print in everything from undies to bralettes. They have so many amazing pieces to choose from, but we love these gender neutral, eco-friendly and ethically made Boy Short Boxer Briefs for their comfort and pizazz, with bold rainbow stripes to help you show their pride. Get 'em in sizes XS to 4X.
MeUndies
We've written about our love of MeUndies before, and we're about to do it again. How could we not when they offer so many fabulous kinds of undies for everyone, and every body? We adore this T-back bralette in the brand's limited edition Back to the Future-inspired print. The straps may be delicate, but they're no less supportive to the girls, 'cause you can adjust them as needed. And it's made of that super-soft fabric MeUndies is known for, with dual-layer jersey in front, making this bralette a must have for any discerning undie enthusiast.
