We Still Can't Stop Thinking About Palm Springs, So We Got Some Answers to Our Questions

Some much-deserved recognition could be coming for Palm Springs.

It's been months since Hulu released its hit time loop comedy and we're obviously still thinking about it—especially ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes. The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Andy Samberg scored a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Right in the middle of the global time loop we all seem to have found ourselves in thanks to a massive pandemic, The Lonely Island gifted us with a movie about two wedding guests stuck in a time loop with no clear way out. No one could have known what would happen when they were making the movie, and even in January, when Hulu and Neon bought the movie in the highest sale ever at Sundance (by a purposefully hilarious 69 cents), they could not have predicted that movie theaters would soon shut down. Streaming, alongside a stint in drive-in theaters, became the only option. But it all ended up working out perfectly.