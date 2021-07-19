Foreo's Birthday Sale Is Gifting Us With 7 Days of Deals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For most of us, celebrating a birthday means we get gifts... but for Foreo, they're giving the gifts to us with new deals every day on their sonic skincare devices!
Yes, you read that right: in honor of the brand's 7th birthday, Foreo will be offering over 100 deals over the course of the first week of August, with a different deal at random every hour of every day! All you have to do is visit this page to see what deal they're offering now... and as each deal's time almost runs out, you can see the deal that's coming up next! We will also update this story every day to keep you in the loop on all the promotions.
Today's Deal: Foreo UFO Mini
The Foreo UFO Mini is basically a beauty spa in the palm of your hand. It warms to infuse active mask ingredients deep below the skin's surface. The T-Sonic massage feature relaxes muscle tension points. It even has a full-spectrum LED light to diminish signs of aging.
Use the discount code U8KRZEUU to save 35%. It's available in pearl pink, fuchsia, and mint.
Tomorrow's Deal: Foreo Iris
Foreo's Iris is a uniquely-designed illuminating eye massager. The ophthalmologist-approved device uses alternating T-Sonic technology to reduce the the appearance of dark circles, under eye bags, and dark circles. Additionally, the Iris dramatically improves the absorption of your favorite eye creams and serums. It's available in black, pearl pink, fuchsia, and mint.
Wednesday's Deal: Foreo Luna Fofo
The Luna Fofo uses advanced sensors connect to the Foreo app to measure your skin's hydration and provide an overview of your skin's health. The device uses your skin's individual profile to massage with T-Sonic pulsations that are tailored to your specific needs. The Luna Fofo is available in pearl pink, mint, sunflower yellow, black, purple, fuchsia, and blue.
The discount for this one hasn't been announced yet, but when it is, we will let you know.
Thursday's Deal: Foreo Espada
The Espada is your new secret weapon against acne. It uses blue light technology and T-Sonic pulsations to get rid of acne. The device is available in magenta, pink, and cobalt blue.
The discount for this one hasn't been announced yet, but when it is, we will let you know and share the promo code.
Foreo Luna Mini 2
The promo deal for the Foreo Luna Mini 2 has expired, but it's definitely worth checking it out. This device is a facial spa skin massager and a cleanser. It has eight adjustable massage intensities for a fully customizable spa-like experience. There are six colors to choose from.
Foreo Luna Go
The Luno Go is a compact device that's perfect for travel. It is great to cleanse your skin and remove impurities from the pores. The promo deal for this device has expired, but you shouldn't sleep on this one. The Foreo Luna Go is available in different designs based on your skin type: normal, combination, oily, or sensitive.
-Originally published Aug. 4 2020 at 3:10 PM PT.