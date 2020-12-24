Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

This $15 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 58,650 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Shop American-made cookware at a bargain.

von Carolin Lehmann Dez 24, 2020 11:00Tags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Home
E-Comm: Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron SkilletAmazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cast-iron skillets can run pricey. But there's one on Amazon that reviewers are loving for only $15. The Lodge cast iron skillet has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, on an induction cook-top or even over a campfire.

Shop this sweet American-made skillet below from a brand that's been around since 1896, and hear all about what reviewers have to say.

lesen
Instant Pots Are Only $60 on Amazon and Have 36,111 5-Star Reviews

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle

This cast iron skillet has a helpful handle for grabbing it out of the oven and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.

$15
Amazon

Check out what reviewers are saying:

"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality."

"This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."

"I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."

Top Stories

1

Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

2

Here's a Hint Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Spending the Holidays Together

3

Evan Bass Shares Sweet Comment About Carly Waddell After Breakup

Up next, check out the bestselling $10 avocado slicer Amazon can't keep in stock.

—Originally published on Aug 5, 2020,  at 3:00 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1

Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

2

Here's a Hint Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Spending the Holidays Together

3

Evan Bass Shares Sweet Comment About Carly Waddell After Breakup

4

How Wilmer Valderrama Ended Up Settled Down and Happier Than Ever

5

George Clooney Hadn't Felt "Fully In Love" Until He Met Amal