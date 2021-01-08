One Year Since Megxit: How Meghan Markle Has Forever Changed the Royal Family

Suffice it to say, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry woke up today in their Montecito, Calif., mansion with a little less weight on their shoulders than they felt at this time last year.

It was on Jan. 8, 2020, that the couple issued an unprecedented, royal-family-rocking statement alerting the world that they'd be relinquishing their posts as senior members of The Firm and planned to become financially independent from the Crown, indicating that their 24/7 service to the queen would continue more in spirit than in action.

While it was apparent in the moment that this would have a lasting effect on Harry's relationship with his father and brother, both future kings who had envisioned a larger role for him and Meghan as they continued to reshape the monarchy to better suit the 21st century, it has been quite the 12 months since they made their move.

And not only because a global pandemic has prevented the couple from even visiting the U.K., where they still technically also live despite having made themselves fully at home in Southern California, about an hour away from where Meghan grew up.