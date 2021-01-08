One Year Since Megxit: How Meghan Markle Has Forever Changed the Royal Family

Suffice it to say, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry woke up today in their Montecito, Calif., mansion with a little less weight on their shoulders than they felt at this time last year.
It was on Jan. 8, 2020, that the couple issued an unprecedented, royal-family-rocking statement alerting the world that they'd be relinquishing their posts as senior members of The Firm and planned to become financially independent from the Crown, indicating that their 24/7 service to the queen would continue more in spirit than in action.
While it was apparent in the moment that this would have a lasting effect on Harry's relationship with his father and brother, both future kings who had envisioned a larger role for him and Meghan as they continued to reshape the monarchy to better suit the 21st century, it has been quite the 12 months since they made their move.
And not only because a global pandemic has prevented the couple from even visiting the U.K., where they still technically also live despite having made themselves fully at home in Southern California, about an hour away from where Meghan grew up.
After a farewell whirl of final appearances (without son Archie Harrison, who now hasn't been in the country of his birth for more than a year), they officially stepped down on March 31, by then relegated to FaceTime meetings and other virtual activities at their temporary perch in Beverly Hills as stay-at-home orders took effect.
The terms of the agreed-upon, months-in-negotiating split included that they not trade in any way, for business or for charity, on their HRH titles or continuing status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
None of which has changed the amount of scrutiny directed at Meghan, who's been alternately blamed for what some consider to be Harry's dereliction of duty and cheered for saving the prince (and herself) from living a stifling life of pomp and circumstance. But now, at least, she's free to speak her mind, do wildly eyebrow-raising things such as vote, and devote her energies to the causes that most matter to her.
Ultimately, Harry and Meghan's decision to socially distance themselves from the royal family for reasons that had nothing to do with preventing a virus from spreading is not even the most world-rattling scandal to plague the House of Windsor either this century or last. No lines of succession have been altered, no connections forever broken (though Harry and Prince William should really sit down over a few pints as soon as possible lest their fraternal bond fray any more).
But there's no question that the family isn't the same as it was in 2018, when Meghan married into it—let alone 2016, when Harry first fell in love with her, months before anyone even knew he had a girlfriend.
There are at least two sides to every story (and far more than that to this one), whether you believe the least flattering dispatches or the more glowing takes on how Meghan came, saw, didn't like what she saw and skedaddled. More likely you sense, correctly, that the truth is a complicated melding of all the sides.
But there are no two ways about the fact that the course of the royal family has been forever altered by the addition of Meghan to its ranks:
The Firm may not have ever thought of opening a satellite office in Montecito, but it's open, it's running, and it's already the headquarters for a whole new way of doing business.
