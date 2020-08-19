Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020: 10 Fashion Finds We're Snapping Up Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're so excited to update our wardrobes for fall during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. And starting today, the sale has officially begun for the general public!

So below, check out the fall fashion finds we're snapping up from Topshop, Tory Burch, Gorjana and more at a steep discount. And hurry—we've noticed that these fall staples are selling out speedy fast.