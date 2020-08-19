Khloe & TristanMEGHAN & HARRYVideosDie Neuesten
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020: 10 Fashion Finds We're Snapping Up Now

Check out these deals on fall staples.

E-Comm: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

We're so excited to update our wardrobes for fall during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. And starting today, the sale has officially begun for the general public! 

So below, check out the fall fashion finds we're snapping up from Topshop, Tory Burch, Gorjana and more at a steep discount. And hurry—we've noticed that these fall staples are selling out speedy fast.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: 9 Items to Add to Your List

Topshop Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress

Make a statement in this faux leather shirtdress. It has chic balloon sleeves and a point collar.

$78
$50
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag

Picture this: You're strolling down the sidewalk, flanked by fall leaves and wearing this perfect crossbody bag. Between the gold chain and grainy leather, we're obsessed.

$498
$300
Nordstrom

Gorjana Power Stone Stretch Bracelet

This bracelet is so easy to pop on and off that you'll find yourself wearing it everyday. It comes in so many different shades, but this one is made with howlite and a gold-plated charm.

$48
$28
Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Longline Bra

We love longline sports bras because they allow us to nix wearing a top. This low-impact option has a shelf bra.

$49
$32
Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Suede Miniskirt

Check out the cool slit on this A-line suede mini skirt. If this isn't the perfect fall skirt then we don't know what is.

$98
$49
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These faux leather leggings are a comfortable yet stylish option for fall. They're absolute best-sellers for Spanx.

$98
$65
Nordstrom

Madewell Nine-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans

We're digging the buttons on these high waisted skinnies. They have "magic pockets" in the front that hold you in.

$128
$85
Nordstrom

Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan

You'll get so much wear out of this long-line cardi once fall hits. It comes in five different hues.

$79
$46
Nordstrom

Leith Off the Shoulder Sweater

How simple and perfect is this off-the-shoulder sweater? Shop it in five different colors.

$59
$39
Nordstrom

Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong

These super comfortable lace thongs come in an array of colors and are one-size-fits-all. Their V-shaped waistband offers a flattering look.

$22
$17
Nordstrom

Up next, 12 hand sanitizers that actually smell good. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

—Originally published Aug. 4, 2020, at 3 a.m. PT

