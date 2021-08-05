Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Celebrity-Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best Assets

Kevin Hart, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Megan Fox and more stars reveal the undergarments they can't stop wearing

von Mike Vulpo, Jillian Punwar, Marenah Dobin Aug 05, 2021 17:22Tags
FashionKim KardashianMiley CyrusParis HiltonKate MossMark WahlbergRihannaMegan FoxLife/StyleNick JonasLisa RinnaKris JennerJustin BieberKendall JennerWillow SmithKylie JennerShoppingKyle RichardsUnderwearKhloe KardashianGigi HadidHailey BieberBella HadidShawn MendesNormani KordeiShop With E!Daily DealsShop Fashion
E-comm: Celebrity Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best AssetsGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We promise: These accessories won't get your panties in an uproar. For those who didn't already know, today is National Underwear Day and a great day to put on your favorite undies and lounge around the house.

As pop culture fans already know, underwear brands such as Calvin Klein, Skims, Savage x Fenty, and Tommy John are constantly pairing up with our favorite celebrities for underwear campaigns that we love to see. Oh yes, we're totally talking to you Shawn Mendes.

This holiday is the perfect time for you to splurge on a pair of celeb-loved undies. Take a look at some of our favorite pairs worn (and designed) by celebrities below.

lesen
A Bralette That Works for Every Cup Size? We Did a Test Drive

Calvin Klein

Back in May 2019, Shawn Mendes turned up the heat when he participated in Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins campaign. The steamy photos were taken by photographer Mario Sorrenti. Miley Cyrus even parodied her friend Shawn with a Calvins photo of her own. Hailey and Justin Bieber posed for Calvin Klein campaign in 2019. In 2014, Nick Jonas channeled Marky Mark era Mark Wahlberg in an ad.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian stripped down for the brand in 2018 along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And, of course, there have been so many iconic Calvin Klein moments, featuring Kate Moss and Brooke Shields among many others. 

@
Macy's
@
Amazon
@
Nordstrom

Frederick's of Hollywood

Megan Fox designs lingerie for the iconic brand Fredericks of Hollywood.

@
Frederick's of Holly

Top Stories

1

All the Easter Eggs in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

2

Kourtney Kardashian Is Nearly Nude in Bathroom Pic With Travis Barker

3

Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Estranged Dad Todd's Post About Her Divorce

Pair of Thieves

Earlier this year, Mad Men star January Jones teamed up with Pair of Thieves, Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren's brand. for the company's first women's intimate partnership featuring a sleek bralette.

@
Amazon
@
Pair of Thieves

Hanes

When it comes to fashion, Antoni Porowski knows a thing or two about comfort and style. These boxer briefs from Hanes get the Queer Eye star's endorsement

"Apparently gardening naked is 'socially unacceptable,'" Catfish star Nev Shulman previously joked on Facebook. "Luckily, Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs feel like I'm wearing nothing."

 

@
Kohl's
@
Macy's
@
Amazon

Skims

Kris Jenner, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards appeared in a Skims promotional videoLisa Rinna's daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin have modeled for Kim Kardashian's line Skims. Kate Moss recently stared in a Skims campaign. Kylie and Kendall Jenner modeled for a Skims drop along with their sister Kim. 

Kim even collaborated with the Olympics to created a limited edition collection for all of the female athletes, including Alex Morgan, who modeled the pieces along with Haley AndersonScout BassettA'ja Wilson, and Dalilah Muhammed.

@
Skims
@
Nordstrom
@
Net-a-Porter

Savage x Fenty

The list of celebrities who love Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line is endless. Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Halsey, Gigi Hadid, Normani, and Willow Smith have appeared in Savage x Fenty shows.  Bella HadidCara DelevingneMiguel, and Rosalía were a part of the 2020 show.

 

@
Amazon
@
Savage x Fenty

Tommy John

Model Eniko Parrish smiled alongside her husband Kevin Hart in a promotional campaign for Tommy John, which sells women's and men's underwear. 

@
Tommy John
@
https://amzn.to/3jtz

Get ready for massive savings on underwear and more fashion must-haves at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Originally published Monday August 5, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PST

Top Stories

1

See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

2

All the Easter Eggs in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

3

Kourtney Kardashian Is Nearly Nude in Bathroom Pic With Travis Barker

4

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

5

Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Estranged Dad Todd's Post About Her Divorce