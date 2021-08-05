Celebrity-Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best Assets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We promise: These accessories won't get your panties in an uproar. For those who didn't already know, today is National Underwear Day and a great day to put on your favorite undies and lounge around the house.
As pop culture fans already know, underwear brands such as Calvin Klein, Skims, Savage x Fenty, and Tommy John are constantly pairing up with our favorite celebrities for underwear campaigns that we love to see. Oh yes, we're totally talking to you Shawn Mendes.
This holiday is the perfect time for you to splurge on a pair of celeb-loved undies. Take a look at some of our favorite pairs worn (and designed) by celebrities below.
Calvin Klein
Back in May 2019, Shawn Mendes turned up the heat when he participated in Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins campaign. The steamy photos were taken by photographer Mario Sorrenti. Miley Cyrus even parodied her friend Shawn with a Calvins photo of her own. Hailey and Justin Bieber posed for Calvin Klein campaign in 2019. In 2014, Nick Jonas channeled Marky Mark era Mark Wahlberg in an ad.
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian stripped down for the brand in 2018 along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And, of course, there have been so many iconic Calvin Klein moments, featuring Kate Moss and Brooke Shields among many others.
Frederick's of Hollywood
Megan Fox designs lingerie for the iconic brand Fredericks of Hollywood.
Pair of Thieves
Earlier this year, Mad Men star January Jones teamed up with Pair of Thieves, Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren's brand. for the company's first women's intimate partnership featuring a sleek bralette.
Hanes
When it comes to fashion, Antoni Porowski knows a thing or two about comfort and style. These boxer briefs from Hanes get the Queer Eye star's endorsement.
"Apparently gardening naked is 'socially unacceptable,'" Catfish star Nev Shulman previously joked on Facebook. "Luckily, Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs feel like I'm wearing nothing."
Skims
Kris Jenner, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards appeared in a Skims promotional video. Lisa Rinna's daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin have modeled for Kim Kardashian's line Skims. Kate Moss recently stared in a Skims campaign. Kylie and Kendall Jenner modeled for a Skims drop along with their sister Kim.
Kim even collaborated with the Olympics to created a limited edition collection for all of the female athletes, including Alex Morgan, who modeled the pieces along with Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, A'ja Wilson, and Dalilah Muhammed.
Savage x Fenty
The list of celebrities who love Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line is endless. Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Halsey, Gigi Hadid, Normani, and Willow Smith have appeared in Savage x Fenty shows. Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, and Rosalía were a part of the 2020 show.
Tommy John
Model Eniko Parrish smiled alongside her husband Kevin Hart in a promotional campaign for Tommy John, which sells women's and men's underwear.
Originally published Monday August 5, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PST