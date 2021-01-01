29 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we're all navigating this new world in which we live, chances are you're giving yourself a little extra self-care to help make things a little easier. Us too...we're right there with you!
Now's the time to up your game and take your self-care to a whole new level so you can rest, heal, and be ready when life gets back to normal. We've picked out 29 things that can help support and nurture you on a whole new level , like an incredible weighted blanket that looks too chic to be a weighted blanket, the yummiest candle to scent your world, bath salts that might just transform you from the inside out, and more.
Ready to kick your self-care into high gear? Here we go!
Nao Wellness Ear Seeds Kit
Ear Seeds are tiny little seeds that are constantly working to stimulate pressure points and promote a sense of calm, ease and balance to the body. They work in a similar way to acupuncture, but due to ear seeds' safe and non-invasive nature, you can enjoy this holistic treatment from anywhere. Nao Wellness Ear Seeds come in a variety of options, from all-natural vaccaria seeds to sterling silver or gold beads to ones with Swarovski crystals.
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Wrap yourself in a little bit of luxury with this super comfy robe, made of fluffy, two-ply gauze crafted from premium 100% long-staple Turkish cotton. Even though it has a snug waist tie, it's made to have a relaxed comfortable fit, making it the perfect post-bath snuggle piece. Or, you know, the thing you throw on to make a midnight ice cream run to the kitchen.
Plant Apothecary Set of 5 Travel-Size Body Washes
This nifty set features a travel-size body wash to suit every mood, whether you need a little morning pick-me-up with Wakey Wakey (with scents of rosemary and lemongrass), or a little soul nurturing with Calm Down (a delicious mix of ginger and lavender). Plus, these washes are certified organic, cruelty free, vegan, made in the U.S., and all natural.
Foreo Luna 3
You'd be forgiven for falling asleep while you wash your face with this innovative tool... the sonic vibrations are just that soothing and calming! But more than that, they help lift away dirt and oil while they massage your face into a firmer, smoother, younger-looking version of yourself. You can even select one that suits your specific skin needs, from Normal to Combination to Sensitive skin.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
There's no other way to put it—bathing in these salts is an otherworldly experience. You may not think that a tablespoon-sized scoop of these bath salts will do you any good, but you'd be wrong. Run your tub, drop it in, and watch your cares and stresses melt away.
Sonix Give Me Space Spiral Notebook
Maybe you need a place to write out your ideas, record your dreams, or just make notes of the plans that flit through your brain when you're trying to drift off to sleep. This notebook will handle all of that and then some, thanks to 120 lined pages encased in a thick cover that sets some healthy boundaries.
Otherland Cardamom Milk Candle
There's so much to love about Otherland candles, and to be honest, we're obsessed. Make your home smell like an artisanal coffee shop with this candle's blend of Frothy Milk, Cardamom and Praline Woods, bringing the best of spicy scents and woodsy notes together with a creamy smoothness you usually only smell in chocolate. Extra points if you burn it while you're eating dessert, preferably in the pie family (may we recommend pecan?).
Bearaby The Cotton Napper
This isn't the kind of weighted blanket you're used to! Hand-knit using silky-soft organic fabric with a cozy feel, you can choose the weight you want that best suits your needs, then snuggle up under this chunky cocoon of delight and binge-watch to your heart's content. Warning: you may never want to leave your couch (or bed) ever again, but if you do, The Cotton Napper will look stylish wherever you leave it. (Confession time: we LOVE this blanket. Love it.)
100% Pure Green Tea Water Bomb Mask
There's so many good things to tell you about this mask that we don't know where to start! For one, it's incredibly hydrating, relying on cucumber and hyaluronic acid to nourish dry and dehydrated skin. For two, this hydrogel mask is made of 95% organic aloe juice and 5% plant cellulose. And three, the longer you leave it on, the more your skin benefits! We recommend leaving it on for an hour, if you can make the time. Your skin will thank you.
Aerie Real Obsessed Velour Sweatshirt and Jogger
As we head into fall, it's time to shift your loungewear from breezy cotton to super cozy fabrics, like velour. And before you ask, no, a velour sweat suit is in no way over-the-top. This oversized sweatshirt and matching joggers come in a variety of colors in plush velour, with the top featuring a crew neck and long sleeves, and the joggers offering a roomy fit with pockets. Simply put, it's a suit made of cozy perfection.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
On the subject of aromatherapy, this pillow spray works wonders. Just spray it on your pillow before you slide into bed to catch some zzzzz's, and let the blend of lavender, vetiver and chamomile zap your anxiety, calm your mind, and help improve the overall quality of your sleep.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Don't just stop at candles, rollerballs and pillow sprays—turn your entire home into a scentsational experience whenever you want. This hand-crafted ceramic diffuser will distribute 10 to 20 drops of essential oil for three continuous hours, or seven hours using interval settings. It also has an optional lighting feature, and it's easy to clean with a BPA-free plastic water reservoir.
100% Pure Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath
If CBD bath salts aren't your jam, we highly recommend this unique bath salt blend infused with peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils to refresh you, strengthen your immunity, and ease congestion. The salts themselves feature crystallized kelp from an organic seaweed farm on the Brittany coast of France, and includes nourishing trace elements, replenishing minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids. They make bath time a completely transcendent experience.
Skyn Iceland Arctic Repair Cream
The best way to follow up a good salt bath is with a body cream that will lock in all that moisturizing goodness. This one is rich and decadent, but still manages to not be greasy... and the best part is, it offers intense hydration, even for sensitive skin. And the jar it comes in is 100% recyclable, made of sugarcane.
Pinch Provisions Digital Detox Kit
Put your phone down. No, for real—put your phone down! And if you really can't (or don't know how), this Digital Detox Kit can help you power down without withdrawal. There's eight essentials to help you take a break, including a mini alarm clock so you can time your break, an eye mask and ear plugs to block everything out, an infinity fidget cube to keep you occupied, and more.
Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume
Yes, you're reading this right: we're recommending hair perfume. But hear us out, because this one's actually special. It moisturizes, reduces static, imparts shine, and provides UV-protection while instantly refreshing strands with a unique anti-odor technology... but it also smells lovely enough to wear as perfume.
Dr. Loretta Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40
You should be wearing some manner of cream with SPF anyway, because as you know, it's important to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. But this sunscreen also protects skin from HEV light emitted from electronic devices like phone screens and computers. So put some on and protect yourself from pollution, light, climate and irritants.
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
This face spray is really something special. Not only is it refreshing, but its ingredients include hypochlorous acid, which is naturally found in your white blood cells and helps to fight and defend your body from harmful bacteria and inflammation. So when you spray this on, HOCl triggers an immune boost, which signals your body to repair and heal irritated skin. Magic!
Fur Moisturizing Shave Cream
If you haven't gotten to know Fur, you should. They have an amazing line of goodies dedicated to taking care of... well, your fur! This shave cream is no exception. Whipped and featherlight, it helps your razor glide across your skin without leaving razor burn, irritation and bumps, and even helps with ingrowns. Plus, it smells delightful.
Lively The Spacer Bra
If you're WFH and want to give the girls some support, but you're not in the mood to strap yourself into a bra, this is the answer to your prayers. This bra is made of specialized spacer material (not normal foam!) that molds to your body and feels, well, like you're not wearing one.
BeautyBio Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller
If you haven't jumped on the facial roller bandwagon yet, now is the time, and this is the facial roller. Made of 100% solid Brazilian rose quartz this dual-ended roller supports lymphatic drainage and helps to contour and de-puff. It can also help improve the appearance of pores. Plus, facial rollers just feel amazing on tense jaws and foreheads, especially when you pop them in the fridge before using.
BeautyBio Rejuvenating Scalp + Fuller Hair Therapy Set
But BeautyBio has a lot more to offer in addition to their facial roller. Case in point? Their brand new rejuvenating scalp and fuller hair therapy set, featuring a microneedling tool that helps awaken your scalp, make it healthier, and creates the ideal environment for fuller, healthier hair. Once you've done the microneedling treatment, follow up with the Healthy Scalp Serum, created to support visible hair density and luster, dissolve damaging product buildup, balance oil production, and soothe itchiness, flakes, and irritation. Your hair will look fuller and stronger within 60 days of regular use, but it takes six months to see a total transformation.
Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask
If you're bored of your color, or you just can't make it out to your stylist, why not switch things up a little with this Color Depositing Mask? It nourishes your hair like a deep conditioning mask, but also gives you the benefits of temporary color once you rinse it out. Available in seven colors, you can either enhance your natural hue, or take it in a different direction for a little while with a fun and splashy color. (We like the Rose Gold.)
Osea Vagus Nerve Oil
Did you know the vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in the body, reaching from your brain to your gut? This inventive oil is meant to work with the vagus nerve, which activates the body's relaxation response and helps regulate stress. Just rub some of this amazing oil in the palms of your hands, rub it down either side of your neck, and then follow along with the helpful step-by-step guide to help your vagus nerve do its duty. Ahh... bliss.
Herbivore Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
Make your skin glow for the gods with this exfoliating facial, crafted to take your skin from dull to radiant in just 10 minutes a week. It's a jelly-textured dream treatment that uses 20% fruit-based AHA's and 5% Willow Bark-based BHA to clarify skin and reduce dark spots and uneven texture. Plus, $1 from every Prism purchase throughout 2020 goes to The Trevor Project.
The Harmonist Yin Transformation Perfume
When was the last time you treated yourself to some nice perfume? Well be forewarned: The Harmonist will forever ruin you for all other scents. Using ingredients that are 85% carbon renewable, more than 89% biodegradable and ethically sourced, The Harmonist's perfumes are each their own scent journey, calling on the elements to inform their path, with every one telling its own unique story. We love this Yin Transformation scent, melding Calypso Orchid and Bulgarian Rose with Almond Milk, Ylang Ylang, Sandalwood, White Musk and more. Explaining it just doesn't do it justice. You have to experience it.
Ziip GX
Get ready to transform your face. The Ziip is an incredible little handheld electrical skincare device that uses energetic vibrations and pushes them into the skin through positive-and negatively-charged discs. The result? Younger-looking skin, reduced signs of aging (but for real), and even decreased acne and pigmentation, if you use the corresponding treatments on the Ziip app. And though it comes with it fan favorite Golden Conductive Gel, those who wish for a vegan option with organic ingredients can now opt for the Crystal Gel. You may break up with your facialist over this one, 'cause it really does do what it says it does. Trust us: it's a game changer, and worth every penny.
My Sheets Rock The Regulator Sheets
Silk sheets are fussy, satin sheets are annoying, but bamboo sheets? They're totally incredible. These will keep you cool even in the hottest months, thanks to their makeup of high-grade bamboo rayon... which makes them sustainable, too. They're super soft and ridiculously comfortable, so much so that you'll probably gonna want to sleep naked to feel the full luxury of their absolute awesomeness. Go ahead, we won't tell.
Jcoco Chocolate Orange Blossom Espresso
As far as we're concerned, no self care regimen is complete without chocolate. Jcoco, Seattle Chocolate's epicurean sister brand, just debuted a new trio of flavors including 85% Dark and Mango Plantain... but our favorite is Orange Blossom Espresso. It's exactly as decadent as it sounds, but it comes in three mini-bars, so you can regulate your intake (or if you're like us, eat the whole thing and convince yourself it doesn't count as a full bar). Not only does the brand ship nationally, but for every three ounces of Jcoco chocolate sold, one fresh serving of food is donated to the brand's food security partners: Northwest Harvest, The Food Bank for NYC, and the SF-Marin Food Bank.
