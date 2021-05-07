This $30 Strapless Maxi Dress Has 6,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

But we're not the only ones who think this dress is awesome. There's a ton of five-star reviews that sing its praises all day long.

"This is SUCH a cute dress," exclaimed one reviewer. "It fits perfect, I even think the small could have passed since the waistband is elastic and the dress is pretty flowy. The BEST part: the length fits me even with flats!! The size I bought is definitely for shorter girls. The fabric is soft and the cut is perfect for a casual summer dress. I would buy this again...! The navy blue print covers the dress enough that it does not seem see through, even though it's lightweight."

"It's absolutely perfect," shared another. "I'm SO in love with the material. It is the perfect weight of fabric to feel not cheap but also not heavy enough to be too hot to wear during the hot summer! I wear sandals and it barely drags the ground, which is unbelievable because being 5'3" EVERYTHING is too long, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that it's perfect! I've had a ton of compliments on it! I highly recommend!!"

And as another reviewer put it, "I just received this dress and it's beautiful; can be dressed up or worn very casual. The dress is very lightweight and soft. I washed it and hung it to dry straight from the package and it still looks great. It doesn't even look like it needs to be ironed. The fit is very nice, not snug but not too loose. Very flowing. Great deal! I immediately got online and ordered the dress in green."