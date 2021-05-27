The Real Life Bonds that Tie Together the Friends Cast

Weitere : "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

Back in 2018, Courteney Cox revealed some brand new information about her 27-year bond with former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, telling Us Weekly, "Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain."

Say it with us now: "Oh. My. God."

Okay, it's not that surprising that the longtime friends (and Friends) have their own group chat—they've been tight since before cell phones were even a thing. But, seriously, could they be any cuter? Because, ever the Monica, Cox admitted she stresses out about crafting the perfect text, a thought witty enough to get a laugh out of two women who've built a career out of being funny.

"To me it's too much pressure," Cox shared. "I'm not into the group text chain. I really don't like it!" Because even when she does come up with something she deems clever enough to send, she continued, "Then you send the text and they don't get it."

Fortunately, even at her worst, she's best with them.