Pucker Up With These National Lipstick Day Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Lipstick Day, everyone! Today's the day to honor the awesomeness of lippie goodness from matte to satin, and even a balm, if you're feeling sassy.
If you're stumped on how to celebrate, we have some lip-smacking recommendations. Tons of brands have deals like buy one, get one free offers, percentages off your fave shades and colors, and even some fantastic steals on sets you've always dreamed of owning.
Ready to add some new color to your kisser? Shop the best National Lipstick Day Deals below!
W3ll People Nudist Lip Butter
All of W3ll People's lip products are 25% off all week (the discount comes off your total at checkout), but we recommend their Nudist Lip Butter for sure. They call it "the vegan love child of a lipstick and a lip balm," with nourishing omega oils and SPF 15 broad spectrum protection that pays off in a bold pop of color.
Elf Day to Night Lipstick Duo
Select Elf's lipsticks are 30% off, but if you've never tried their Day to Night Duo, you're missing out. One end features a soft shade for day, while the other end goes bold for night. And the satin formula is enriched with Shea, and Vitamins A, C, and E to keep your lips kissably soft.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Pomegranate Oil Anti Aging Lipstick
With a full-coverage satin finish, we're huge fans of 100% Pure's Fruit Pigmented Pomegranate Oil Anti Aging Lipstick, which is concentrated with pomegranate oil to keep lips super soft and youthful. It's part of two fab deals they're offering today: if you buy two lip products, you can get one free, and this particular lipstick is 50% off for the shades of Rose Gold and Red Gold.
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick
Check out the Color Splash Lipstick. This Tarte lipstick is weightless, longwearing, moisturizing and offers pow colors in a creamy matte finish that won't feather.
MAC Lustre Lipstick
Not only can you get 30% off MAC's famed Lustre Lipstick in honor of this special day, you can also get a free lipstick when you spend $30! The Lustre formula is beloved for its lightweight, easy glide formula that imparts sheer-to-medium buildable coverage, ensuring your lips look lush and flushed with color all day long.
Colourpop Brink Lippie Stick
The home of the famous Lippie Stick is offering buy 1, get one on ALL ColourPop lip products through 8/2. So, we think you should honor their fan favorite and get it in the shade Brink, a matte terracotta rose. It's highly pigmented with a full-coverage matte finish, but it's still comfortable and nourishing to lips thanks to ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E.
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Mat Matte High Pigmented Lipstick
We love the Mat Matte High Pigmented formula. It was developed for the stage, with high-precision color that offers single-stroke coverage and a velvet finish that lasts for 10 hours of wear. Talk about a showstopper!
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
Huda Beauty is also offering Buy One, Get One Free on all their lipsticks, so we're going to stock up on their Power Bullet Matte Lipsticks, particularly in the shade Pool Party, a cool-toned berry. They're highly pigmented with insane color payoff, made from a unique custom formula that was handcrafted to maximize color level for all day, full-coverage wear.
Nyx Extra Creamy Round Lipstick
If you shop at Nyx today, they'll give you a free lipstick of your choice with any purchase. So we think it's worth trying their bestselling Extra Creamy Round Lipstick in this baby pink shade, Harmonica. It offers saturated color that resists smudging and fading, and comes in a ton of colors if baby pink isn't your thing.
If you're looking for more beauty deals, don't miss out on Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, with some major discounts on top brands! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!
-Originally published July 29, 2020 at 11 AM PT.