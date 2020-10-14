Governor Andrew Cuomo Slams Chainsmokers' "Illegal & Reckless" Drive-In Concert

UPDATE: The concert promoter involved in organizing The Chainsmokers' controversial July concert is facing a $20,000 fine for violating New York's public health orders.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stated in a press release that "In the Know Experiences" held a non-essential gathering and failed to enforce mask wearing.

"The Chainsmokers concert promoter is charged today with violating an Executive Order and Section 16 of the Public Health Law," Governor Cuomo's statement read. "As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19. We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well."

Get more details on the incident below.

______

The Chainsmokers' latest concert is under fire after attendees appeared to be a lot closer than they should have been.

On Saturday, the musical duo was the headliner for the Safe & Sound Drive-In Concert Fundraiser held in Water Mill, New York. While the event was promoted as a coronavirus-conscious one, with sponsor JAJA Tequila promising attendees a designated area of space to park their cars, footage of the event that emerged on social media painted a much less socially distant picture.

One video, shared by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, showed a vast crowd of people gathered together below the DJ booth. "Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo tweeted. "I am appalled."

"The Department of Health will conduct an investigation," he continued. "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."