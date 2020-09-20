2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

We have officially made it: The 2020 Emmys are here.

Tonight, Sunday Sept. 20, your favorite TV stars will finally find out who will nab a coveted award during the first-ever virtual ceremony. As some fans may know, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony and will be emceeing live from L.A.'s Staples Center. As for everyone else? You'll most likely find them tuning in live from their couches.

HBO's Watchmen leads the pack with 26 nods, including an Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie nomination for Regina King. Not far behind the drama is Ozark—Netflix's celeb-favorite series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney—with 18 nominations. And of course, we have to celebrate all the first-time nominees, including Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Byer, Paul Mescal and more.

As the hours tick by, bringing us closer to the big event, we're here to fill you in on who is up for awards, how to watch the show on ABC and where exactly you can binge all the shows.

So, without further ado, scroll on are the 2020 nominees: