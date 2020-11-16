The Kissing Booth 3 Is Coming to Netflix in 2021: Everything We Know

Weitere : Joey King Reveals "Kissing Booth 3" Is Coming at 2020 E! PCAs

UPDATE: Joey King just delivered the good news we needed.

While accepting the People's Choice Award for Comedy Movie Star of 2020, The Act star revealed the release date for the third installment of the hit series. It turns out the wait is a lot shorter than fans anticipated, because Joey and her co-stars will be back on your screens by summer 2021.

To find out what fans can expect from the sequel, read below!

Love The Kissing Booth? Well, you're in luck.

Just days after Netflix released the sequel to the hit rom-com, fans learned a third movie is already on the way. That's right! The stars—including Joey King, Joel Courtney, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Meganne Young—broke the big news during the film's virtual fan fest over the weekend.

During the chat, Courtney told fans the cast already finished filming the movie and that they actually shot the second and third films at the same time.

"It was the hardest secret to keep ever!" King said.

They also revealed that Vince Marcello returned to direct the third movie. However, he wasn't the only one to revisit the storyline. The co-stars confirmed King, Courtney, Richardson-Sellers, Zakhar Perez, Young, Molly Ringwald and Jacob Elordi all came back, too.