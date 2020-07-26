Cult Classic: Why the Truth About Charles Manson Can't Be Told Too Many Times

What more is there to say about Charles Manson?

He has been one of the most talked about figures in American culture for half a century due to two nights of senseless brutality in August 1969, in which seven people were murdered by five members of what the media first called the "Manson Family."

Murders that Manson, as their leader, was also judged to be responsible for and which resulted in him being locked up for the rest of his life.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders and saw the release of a slew of new books, TV specials and films, most notably Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which featured a better version of events that insisted on Sharon Tate's star continuing to rise as the decade, which played host to some of the lowest lows and highest highs in this country's history, started to peter out.

In real life, however, the deaths of Tate and six others marked one of those depressing lows and the fascination with what Manson wrought has outlived the man himself.