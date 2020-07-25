Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion Over "S--tty" Twitter Joke

Chrissy Teigen found herself in "hot girl" water on Friday night.
The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter to partake in one of the online memes taking over the social media platform. She decided to join in on the fun by posting a joke about Megan Thee Stallion, which didn't sit right with the singer's fans.
For some context, television writer Nell Scovell posted, "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills." That particular message caught Chrissy's attention because she quote tweeted Nell's with a one-liner of her own, except she referenced the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper.
"I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on," the Cravings author wrote in a since-deleted post, which was captured and re-uploaded by Twitter users.
"(Before you start, I love her)," Chrissy clarified. "I'll delete because you guys are sooooo f--king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools."
Many online felt Chrissy's tweets about Megan were insensitive, especially given that the rapper has been recovering from gunshot wounds from a recent incident that also involved Tory Lanez's arrest.
"I didn't even see Chrissy Teigen tweet that but she should've kept that in the drafts. Megan just got shot last week baby. Read the room," one Twitter user commented in one of Chrissy's post.
Another added, "That joke format could literally have worked with Lizzo, Cardi, Nicky, yet you chose Megan at a time when she's literally being harassed and taunted with insensitive jokes."
"Since @chrissyteigen 'loves' Megan so much she could've hopped on her 13 million follower platform to say, Megan is recovering from a gunshot trauma, pls send her love and healing vibes. But instead she decided to make Megan the butt of a corny ass joke. And that speaks volumes," one Twitter user shared.
Despite going private on Twitter, Chrissy addressed her Megan posts in a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon.
"I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and s--tty and pointless as the joke was," Chrissy wrote.
"Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all," she continued. "You'll say someone else wrote this or that I don't mean it and that's always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I'll take it."
At this time, Megan has yet to comment on Chrissy's tweets.
Earlier this week, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper did, however, point out how she didn't appreciate jokes surrounding her gunshot wounds and the incident she experienced.
"Dumb bitch that s--t ain't f--king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n---a," Megan tweeted on Wednesday, July 22, which was seemingly in reference to Draya Michele's comments about her.
"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," the Houston-based rapper previously expressed. "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."