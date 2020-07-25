Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion Over "S--tty" Twitter Joke

Chrissy Teigen found herself in "hot girl" water on Friday night.

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter to partake in one of the online memes taking over the social media platform. She decided to join in on the fun by posting a joke about Megan Thee Stallion, which didn't sit right with the singer's fans.

For some context, television writer Nell Scovell posted, "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills." That particular message caught Chrissy's attention because she quote tweeted Nell's with a one-liner of her own, except she referenced the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper.

"I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on," the Cravings author wrote in a since-deleted post, which was captured and re-uploaded by Twitter users.

"(Before you start, I love her)," Chrissy clarified. "I'll delete because you guys are sooooo f--king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools."