These Wild Celebrity Wax Figures Will Make You Do a Double Take

Nightmares brought to you by Madame Tussauds since 1835.

von Billy Nilles Jul 25, 2020 15:00Tags
Few things are quite as bewildering as a wax figure.

Ever since Marie Tussaud put her first creation on display back in 1835, these oddities have kept us enraptured. Lost somewhere in the uncanny valley, the immobile interpretations of our favorite celebrities and public figures are, at best, just lifelike enough to have us gaze in wonder. And at worst? Well, let's just say that there's a reason the horror film House of Wax exists. When these babies go wrong, they really go wrong.

With 26 locations across the globe, Madame Tussauds has been unveiling wax figures of stars for years now, offering fans everywhere an opportunity to get up close and personal with famous people they'd otherwise never be able to get anywhere near. And based off what some of these fans do when posing for photos with certain figures, that's probably a good thing. (Don't believe us? Look no further than the pics taken with Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" video replica.)

If visiting a wax museum isn't possible for you right now, we've got you covered. Check out some of the wildest celebrity wax figures ever put on display below!

YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened. 

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Zac Efron

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood heartthrob showed off his 2(X)IST Underwear when comparing his six-pack to his wax figure's. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There's no denying these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are royally creepy. 

Denise Truscello
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Press Association via AP Images
Benedict Cumberbatch

The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.

