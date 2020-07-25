Score Up to 75% Off on Jewelry at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosDie Neuesten

Shop pieces from Kendra Scott, Alex and Ani and more.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is in full swing, with an extra 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% off.

We've found some awesome jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to Alex and Ani at a great discount that you won't want to miss from the sale. Shop them below, and be sure to note that these pieces are final sale!

Shoe Deals We Can't Walk Away From at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Thin Love Knot Ring

We love this delicate ring with a petite knot. It's made of sterling silver.

$52
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Alex and Ani Charm Expandable Wire Bracelet

This expandable wire bangle made of recycled brass has a sweet tree charm on it. 

$28
$8
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack CZ Emerald Cut Rings Set of Two

Stack these gold-tone and silver-tone rings for a layered look.

$16
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Kendra Scott Tinley 14K Rose Gold Plated Ivory Mother-of-Pearl CZ Teardrop Earrings

How special are these rose gold teardrop earrings? They're made with ivory mother-of-pearl and are perfect for a special event.

$120
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Kendra Scott Airella Necklace

How cool is this gold-plated necklace? It has small gems between its disks.

$110
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever 14K Gold Plated Stone Stretch Bracelet with Carpe Diem Charm

Seize the day in this stone bracelet with 14 karat gold-plated accents. We love the combination of the beads with the gold.

$72
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Marquis Circle Ring

Make a statement at an affordable price-point in this gold-tone ring.

$16
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Panacea Pearl & Circle Pendant Necklace

How unique is this circle necklace with a pear pendant? It has a gold-plated chain.

$15
$8
Nordstrom Rack

Gorjana Crystal Lined 41mm Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are totally on trend and these are unique thanks to their crystals. They're made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.

$50
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Dogeared Dream of Love Triangle Charm Necklace

We love this delicate gold-tone charm necklace. It's great for gifting.

$58
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever 14 Karat Gold Plated Sterling Silver Engraved Disk Bolo Bracelet

Embrace Western style with this 14 karat gold-plated disk bracelet. We're obsessed. 

$69
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, the sale's best beauty deals.

