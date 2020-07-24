Shannon Beador & Her 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Shannon Beador and her girls are battling the coronavirus.
Today, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram and revealed that she and her three daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Alongside a family portrait, the Bravo star wrote "This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."
She continued, "A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected."
Co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke responded to Beador's post with two heart emojis.
The RHOC star isn't the first Bravo personality to battle the coronavirus as Andy Cohen tested positive back in March 2020.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of himself in bed.
He continued, "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."
At the time, Beador told the Watch What Happens Live host that she was "sending [him] healing energy and light."
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin also tested positive for coronavirus and revealed her diagnosis in April of this year.
"Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I'm grateful that I have no breathing issues," the RHONJ personality shared at the time. "My days haven't been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it's the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I'm taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We'll all get through this."
