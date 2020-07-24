A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Well-Being and Conservatorship

The drama surrounding Britney Spears' life continues to unfold.

Over the past year, the 37-year-old singer has been going through personal turmoil, more than a decade after she famously suffered a public breakdown. In January 2019, she canceled a planned Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father Jamie Spears, who was given almost full control of her financial and medical affairs via a court conservatorship 12 years ago. In April 2019, Britney completed a month-long stint at a mental health treatment facility.

For years, many of Britney's fans have called for an end to the conservatorship, and in recent months, the "#FreeBritney" movement emerged.

"She's on an indefinite work hiatus, that's been the same since January 4th," a source told E! News in 2019. "She's just focusing on her health and getting better, that's her priority. She's at a place where she's able to go out and she's working on herself. Britney and [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] are totally fine and he's very supportive of her. Her parents are working together and are very supportive of her too. They take this very seriously and want the best for her."