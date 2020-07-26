The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't shopped the Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack sale, you're definitely missing out. With 25% off all clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% off, there's a ton of great deals to be had, especially in the beauty category.
For example? There's eyeshadow palettes worth $160 for just $17, fan favorite blurring powders for less than half the price, and a brow pencil that will transform your look at a fraction of its usual cost.
No doubt about it, now's a great time to stock up on beauty faves... but these deals won't last for long. Grab 'em while you can and shop our fave picks below!
Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette
This fan favorite eyeshadow palette is a must-have for any beauty enthusiast, with 10 easily-blendable shades to take you from day to night. There's everything from bronzy shades to jewel-tones to smoky hues, giving you a variety of looks to create in UD's signature velvety texture, rich color, and serious staying power.
Nars Brow Perfector Goma
If your eyebrows are naturally on the thin side, this brow pencil will become your best friend. Use the spoolie end to brush your brows into place, then the slimline pencil will help you fill, shape and define them for the perfect eye-framing look.
It Cosmetics Liner Love Waterproof Anti-Aging Creme Gel Eyeliner
A waterproof gel liner is definitely a summer must, whether you're diving into a pool with a full face or not. This innovative formula offers saturated, rich color made with nourishing ingredients such as lash-loving peptides, collagen, and vitamins. Plus, the airtight jar and lid lock out excess air, ensuring your liner lasts forever (or for months, give or take).
Lancome Blush Subtil Oil-Free Powder Blush
Give your cheeks a pop of color that lasts with this luxuriously silky powder blush, imparting color that stays true for hours without looking dry or dull. How? Moisture-balancing ingredients work together on your skin to make sure your blush stays put all day... plus, the formula is oil-free and oil-absorbing.
It Cosmetics CC+ Airbrush Perfecting Illumination Powder
This sheer to full-coverage luminizing powder is definitely an It Cosmetics fan fave, thanks to its ability to transform your skin using optical-blurring pigments. Pores, dark spots and other imperfections fade into the background, leaving behind super glowy skin whether you use it over foundation or on bare skin.
Burt's Bees Skin Nourishment Day Lotion
Give your normal-to-combination skin a little extra protection thanks to the combination of nourishing, hydrating ingredients and SPF 15. This lotion is lightweight and won't clog your pores, ensuring you look healthy and radiant all day long.
MAC Cosmetics MAC Girls Pretty Punk Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette
Of course, we couldn't do this list without including something from MAC, and this combo palette is our fave pick. With a range of shadows from colorful to smoky, and an opalescent highlighter that complements whatever look you'll create, you'll definitely stand out from the crowd when you build a beauty look based on this palette.
Don't forget that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming! Make sure you're prepared with our guide to the best deals. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!
—Originally published July 24, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. PT