Paul Really Hopes Karine Loves Their New One-Room House on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Paul and Karine are taking a major step on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and finding a home in America.
Karine has finally decided to make the move from Brazil to the U.S., but things have not been easy. Karine wasn't a fan of any of the options Paul has shown her for their home, but in a new clip exclusive to E! News, Paul hopes he found a place she won't hate, though she hasn't seen it yet.
He explains in the clip that a house in the trailer park became newly vacant, so he decided to snatch it up before someone else could, and now he's moving in ahead of Karine's arrival, along with his dogs.
"This is basically a studio home. Everything is just one big room, and it's really small," he says. "But I think it's definitely the best affordable option that Karine will accept."
Paul then struggles to install an air conditioner, discovers that the fridge is both moldy and stinky, realizes he needs to get a mattress, and acknowledges the pressure he's under.
"I have a lot of pressure to make sure Karine's satisfied here. We can't afford to keep staying in a hotel, so I really hope she likes it. Otherwise, she's gonna want to go back to Brazil."
Beyond Karine approving or disapproving of the home Paul is putting together, the other season five couples of Happily Ever After have plenty going on this week.
Here's the official description of the episode: "Drama erupts when Colt and Debbie meet Jess' family, Angela refuses to act as a Nigerian woman, Larissa is betrayed by Eric, Elizabeth's family questions Andrei's past, Asuelu throws Kalani under the bus, and Paul hopes to win over Karine."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.