RHOBH Stars Reveal Their Glamorous Season 10 Reunion Looks!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars give a closer look at their fabulous season 10 reunion looks!

Shining bright like diamonds.

On Thursday evening, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars took to Instagram and shared their glamorous looks for the season 10 reunion. And, just like the diamonds they hold in the intro, the looks were radiant.

For starters, Erika Jayne oozed Katy Perry vibes as she rocked an ultra-blonde bob with a white and silver number. Not to mention, the Pretty Mess author's icy blue eyes practically pierced our souls thanks to some stunning lashes.

Lisa Rinna also brought the bling as she donned a metallic sequined number and a dark 'do. In fact, per Rinna, her reunion look was inspired by Hollywood legend Joan Crawford.

"Joan is not f--king around," she quipped on one of her Instagram posts.

Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and newbie Sutton Stracke all got the sparkles memo too!

As for RHOBH OG Kyle Richards? She made a statement in a cobalt blue gown that featured bold shoulder fringe.

Real Housewives Transformations

RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais also impressed in a vibrant ensemble, which included a mustard yellow blazer dress with impressive feathered sleeves. While Denise Richards has yet to post her look on Instagram, Bravo did reveal that the Wild Things actress wore a neon pink mini dress.

For a closer look at the fabulous reunion looks, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"Reunion look season 10.. dress @alexperryofficial @alexperry007 shoes @aminamuaddiofficial make up @glambypamelab hair @princeangelll @beautybyblair.me," the RHOBH OG said. "Thanks for helping me get out of my quarantine lewk and look presentable #rhobh"

Instagram
Erika Jayne

"Reunion Season 10 #RHOBH," the"XXpen$ive" artist relayed. "Baby doll eyes

Instagram
Lisa Rinna

"Reunion look," the Melrose Place alum said of her ensemble. "Her name is Joan as in Crawford. #RHOBH"

Cibelle Levi/Celebrity Photographer
Dorit Kemsley

Dorit simply tagged her photographer, Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi, for this Instagram post. Later, she added, "Season 10 reunion #RHOBH."

Instagram
Teddi Mellencamp

"Bravo released our reunion looks today! Thanks to @alixandriacapparelli @laurarugetti I can totally feel your smiles underneath those masks," the mother of three wrote.

Instagram
Garcelle Beauvais

"Well I guess the cats out of the bag #ReunionLook #rhobh @bravotv," the Coming to America actress shared. "It was important to me to use a black designer and the icing on the cake she's #Haitian @jovana_benoit #jovanalouis thank you to my amazing glam team #makeup @jjulesbeauty @keevahair @tazzbeck @area headpiece jewelry by @asasoltan @stuartweitzman #season10"

Instagram
Sutton Stracke

"#RHOBH reunion look," Sutton stated. "Love my glam team: hair @travisivanhair makeup @glambynawel Dress @pamellaroland tried and true shoes @manoloblahnik"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

