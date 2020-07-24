Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosDie Neuesten

Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Lauren Burnham Special Ring After Going Through "Darkest Times"

"This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times...if you've been here for the last couple of months you'll know that we recently had a period of that," she said

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is wearing a new ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr

The Bachelor alumna gave fans a peek at the diamond band and shared its significance on Thursday. 

"Some of you have noticed I've added a band to the stack and requested that I talk about it, so here goes!" the season 22 star wrote in part of an Instagram post alongside a photo of the shiny sparkler. "@ariejr recently gave it to me. This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times...if you've been here for the last couple of months you'll know that we recently had a period of that. I think it's safe to say he gets husband of the year."

The reality TV celeb then noted the accessory was from jewelry designer Jean Dousset and wrote in a separate post that she was "blown away" by the special gift.

These Bachelorette Romances Are Still Rosy

While Lauren didn't specify which dark times she was referring to, the post came almost two months after the couple shared she had suffered a missed miscarriage.

"A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby," Lauren and Arie wrote underneath a YouTube video in May. "We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

Fans sent Arie and Lauren love and support after hearing the news.

"We've read a lot of your comments—so much overwhelming support for us," Arie said in a separate video documenting their move to a new house. "It really put a smile on our face because this has really been a tough week, especially for Lauren and we're getting through it day by day."

Lauren and Arie welcomed their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019.

The birth of their first child came four months after the celebrities tied the knot.

