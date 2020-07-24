Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Lyrics Decoded: Love, Loss and a "Mad Woman"

"August": In this song, Swift appears to explore the idea of losing someone that was never really yours to begin with. "But I can see us lost in the memory/August slipped away into a moment in time/'Cause it was never mine," Swift sings. "And I can see us twisted in bedsheets/August sipped away like a bottle of wine/'Cause you were never mine."

"Invisible String": Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Swift might be referencing her ex, Joe Jonas, in the lyrics to this song. "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents," Swift sings, a possible nod to Joe and Sophie Turner, who are currently expecting their first child together. Turner has previously shared that she's a T.Swift fan and the stars appeared together on The Graham Norton Show in 2019.

The song also could be a possible reference to her relationship with current beau Joe Alwyn, as Swift's lyrics mention a three-year anniversary as well as a dive bar. As fans may know, Swift and Alwyn were first spotted together in late 2016, meaning they've recently celebrated their third anniversary together. Previous Swift lyrics have confirmed that the stars met in a bar.

In "Invisible String," Swift sings also hints at a possible relationship update, "A string that pulled me/Out of all the wrong arms, right into that dive bar/Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire/Chains around my demons/Wool to brave the seasons/One single thread of gold/Tied me to you."

"Mad Woman": Could this be Swift's reference to the battle over her album masters? Swift definitely means business. "What did you think I'd say to that? Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?" Swift sings. "They strike to kill, and you know I will/You know I will."

"What do you sing on your drive home? Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?" she continues. "Does she smile? Or does she mouth, 'F--k you forever?'"