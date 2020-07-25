Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosDie Neuesten
Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2020

This year's Comic-Con may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects.

Ready, set, Comic-Con@Home!

This year's pop culture extravaganza may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Comic-Con is broadcasting virtually for the first time in its 50-year history. Instead of convening in San Diego, panels will stream online—and at no cost to viewers at home! 

From The New Mutants, to His Dark Materials and so many more, we're rounding up all the Comic-Con trailers and sneak peeks you won't want to miss. 

Check out our handy-dandy guide to Comic-Con 2020 right here, and watch every new movie and TV trailer below: 

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Release date: Oct. 4, 2020 (AMC)

Lovecraft Country

Release date: Aug. 16, 2020 (HBO)

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6

Release date: Oct. 11, 2020 (AMC)

 

Helstrom

Release date: Oct. 16, 2020 (Hulu)

The New Mutants

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020 (In theaters)

His Dark Materials, Season 2

Release date: Fall 2020 (HBO)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Release date:  Sept. 1, 2020 (On Demand & in theaters)

Truth Seekers

Release date: Fall 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

Utopia

Release date: TBA (Amazon Prime Video)

