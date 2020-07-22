Flash Sale! Get 50% Off the Elemis Double Cleanse

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you a double-cleanser? If you've been intrigued by this beauty trend but haven't taken the plunge, now's the time: Lookfantastic is offering 50% off the Elemis Double Cleanse Duo!
The key is to start with the makeup-melting balm, which nourishes your skin while removing every trace of makeup, then follow up with a cleanser that's equally as nourishing, but also refreshes and cleanses your skin to leave you with a squeaky-clean canvas for your lotions and serums. Trust us, your skin will feel amazing and you'll never go back to regular washing again.
There's just one catch: this deal is for 24 hours only, so make sure you shop the duo below before it's too late!
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
Want to deep-clean your skin while restoring your complexion to a soft glow? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is for you. It's gentle but effective, using rosehip seed oil and padina pavonica (an anti-aging Mediterranean algae) to dissolve your makeup and remove impurities. Plus, it's super nourishing for dry skin.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
Designed to stimulate your skin's natural cell renewal cycle, the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash actively smooths and refines your skin while removing dead cells and resurfacing the upper layers of your skin. Exfoliation comes courtesy of ingredients such as larch tree and babassu oil, which replenish moisture levels, while moringa helps protect against environmental damage.
