Update Your Space for Summer With Brooklinen’s New Waffle Towels and Robes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your bathroom could use a summer update, you're going to want to check out Brooklinen's new waffle towels and robes. They're made of lightweight Turkish cotton, and their squares help absorb water quickly, but don't snag thanks to their smart design. The towels are available in four different hues, including a summery flamingo pink, and the bathrobe is available in three.
Check out these new arrival must-haves below.
Waffle Towel Move-In Bundle in Flamingo
If you want to refresh your whole bathroom, opt for this move-in bundle including four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths and one bath mat.
Waffle Bath Towel Bundle in Smoke
This smaller bath towel bundle comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and one bath mat.
Waffle Bath Sheets in Graphite
Why wrap yourself up in a bath towel when you could wrap yourself up in a bath sheet? Sounds so much cozier. This set includes two.
Waffle Washcloths in White
You can't go wrong with this set of two washcloths.
Waffle Robe in Graphite
Swap out your fuzzy bathrobe for this waffle option for summer. It's fast drying.
Waffle Hand Towels in Flamingo
Your kitchen will shine with this cute set of two hand towels.
Up next, 21 products we got as samples but would now happily pay full price for. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!