A RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue Docu-Series Is Coming to VH1

All Stars 5 may almost be over, but the drag show will go on.

RuPaul's Drag Race is continuing its blessedly endless summer of fun by heading to Las Vegas for a new docu-series called RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue.

Six Drag Race alumni—including Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo—star in the series, which follows their personal and professional journeys as they take on Vegas in a brand new RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency, which made its Vegas debut at the end of January.

Fans may not currently be able to go see a drag show on the Vegas strip, but they certainly can sit on their couches and take in all the backstage drama and serious fashion moments that these Drag Race faves are sure to bring.

Vegas Revue "brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show as it launches on the world famous Las Vegas strip," Vh1 says of the series.