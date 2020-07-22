Here's What's Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Staying at home next month? Netflix is here to help!

With Americans adjusting their summer plans and remaining closer to home, entertainment options remain a bit limited.

But on Wednesday morning, pop culture fans received their first look at what's coming to Netflix for the month of August. For starters, Selling Sunset returns with a new season filled with multi-million dollar homes and drama between the cast. Fans will get a look inside Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Harley while Heather Rae Young's romance with Tarek El Moussa will continue to grow.

And for those who prefer to cozy up under the blankets with a movie, you're also in luck. Tobey Maguire's Seabiscuit and the critically acclaimed Les Misérables musical are scheduled to appear on the streaming service within days of each other.

While many more movies are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, we compiled just some of the many options already confirmed for August. Mark your calendars and pop the popcorn because it's going to be a busy month.