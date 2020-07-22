Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Love Story: Relive the Timeline of Their Romance

Difficult times for Kimye.
Today, Kim Kardashian finally addressed husband Kanye West's mental health issues in lengthy social media posts after the rapper tweeted cryptic comments mentioning divorce and more topics.
"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted in IG stories. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."
"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions," Kim continued. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."
The mother of four's statement comes just days after the "Famous" rapper's headline-making presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.
Despite their current struggles, Kim and Kanye have always had a deep bond and love for one another. After knowing each other as friends for years, they wed on May 24, 2014 in a lavish ceremony that took place at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy and have since welcomed four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months.
