Naya Rivera Remembered As "Cool Older Sister" by Glee Co-Star Chris Colfer in Touching Essay

Chris Colfer is the latest Glee star to reflect on his friendship with the late Naya Rivera.

The two actors became friends when they starred alongside one another on Glee, a show in which his character, Kurt Hummel, often clashed with hers, Santana Lopez. Despite their frequent onscreen spats, Colfer wrote in an essay for Variety that she made him "feel protected."

"She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya's presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she'd have your back," he recalled. "She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth—even when it was hard to hear."