How Chris Cornell's Children Are Honoring Their Father Through Mental Health Awareness

Chris Cornell's children continue to honor their father in very special ways.

Earlier this week, Lily Cornell Silver marked what would have been her father's 56th birthday by launching a new IGTV series centered on mental health titled Mind Wide Open.

"As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects," Lily shared in a statement. "There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society's dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open."

For the first episode, Lily sat down with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, who is a trauma expert and author who also serves as director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

More guests including public figures from pop culture as well as Lily's peers are expected to be announced at a later date.