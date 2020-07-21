Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for Peacock's Killer Comedy Hitmen

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are together again!
The beloved comedic duo, known for their work hosting The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show as it's known to some), has reunited for an all-new Peacock show, Hitmen. The comedy series, which premieres Aug. 6 on NBCU's streaming service, follows best friends Jamie (Giedroyc) and Fran (Perkins) as they try to make the most of life while also being, you guessed it, hitmen.
In fact, as seen in the exclusive trailer above, Giedroyc's Jamie still attempts to celebrate her BFF's birthday all while waiting to take out a target.
"I called round, and everyone said they were busy," Jamie tells Fran.
"Well, to be honest, I didn't feel much like celebrating anyway," Fran remarks.
While Jamie urges her BFF to not waste her birthday waiting to "K-I-L-L," a target with his head covered informs the duo that he can "hear everything."
Things get even more hilariously awkward when a man in a spider costume (played by comedian Nick Mohammed) arrives ready to celebrate.
"You've got someone here from the agency already," the costumed entertainer notes.
"I'm not from the agency," the target retorts.
As Fran expresses disbelief that people order a man with a bag over his head, the human spider sounds off in agreement.
"Finally! I agree! He makes like 10 times more than me as well," the costumed entertainer adds. "I just can't understand it."
And that's just one of many hijinks for Jamie and Fran! The teaser above makes it clear that "being an assassin is bloody hard work."
Although Jamie and Fran are hitmen, they "just like a nice, clean kill." Just your everyday friendly hitmen, right?
It's safe to say that these two find themselves in many a misadventure!
"Graves always take so much longer to dig than you expect, don't they?" Fran states.
Unsurprisingly, this has one target remarking that Jamie and Fran aren't very good at their jobs.
Get a taste of what's to come for the dark comedy by watching the exclusive trailer above!
Hitmen premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 6! Check out more original series coming to Peacock below.
